Pullman 2040 will host its first 2020 Leadership Series program at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Zoe Coffee & Kitchen, 1005 E. Main St.
The 2020 Leadership Series will focus on the topic “Uniquely Pullman: Doing Business in a College Town.” The first program will feature Mike Wagoner, owner of Zoe Coffee & Kitchen and Cougar Country, who will share his inspiration and path to opening Zoe and the process of re-opening Cougar Country.
The event will also feature a Chef’s Appetizer Challenge. Attendees will have an opportunity to taste various appetizers and vote on their favorite.
A cash bar reception with happy hour will run 4-6 p.m. prior to the program.
You can visit pullman2040.com for additional information.