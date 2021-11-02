Leaf patterns

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsMoscow parks maintenance worker Trevor DeFoyd creates patterns on the ground as he clears fallen leaves from East City Park on Tuesday morning. DeFoyd said during this time of year, parks maintenance workers may have to clean some parks multiple times a day because of an abundance of leaves.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Moscow parks maintenance worker Trevor DeFoyd creates patterns on the ground as he clears fallen leaves from East City Park on Tuesday morning. DeFoyd said during this time of year, parks maintenance workers may have to clean some parks up to multiple times a day because of an abundance of leaves.

Tags

Recommended for you