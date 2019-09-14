Latah County Historical Society Executive Director Dulce Kersting-Lark will present “Rural America, Then and Now: How Persistent Change Shapes Communities” at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
In conjunction with the Smithsonian traveling exhibit on display in Moscow, Kersting-Lark will explore some of the major forces of change in rural America over the past 100 years, and facilitate a conversation with attendees about what the future may hold.
The forum is free.