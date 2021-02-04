The League of Women Voters of Moscow forum Wednesday will feature Dylan Vargas presenting “Revisiting HR 1 and HR4,” a discussion of federal voting rights legislation.
The program will be noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Login information is available on the LWV website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
U.S. House bills HR 1 (For the People Act), also now dubbed S1 in the Senate, and HR 4 (Voting Rights Advancement Act) are pieces of legislation the League of Women Voters of the U.S. is advocating for at the federal level to bring about democracy reform.
Vargas, LWVUS legislative and policy coordinator, will review the bills focusing on reforms to voting rights, money in politics and redistricting.