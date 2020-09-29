Kathy Dawes will present “Getting Out The Vote” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday during the League of Women Voters of Moscow virtual speaker forum.
The Zoom meeting can be found online at bit.ly/347F8Ow or by phone at (253) 215-8782. The Meeting ID is 838 9164 6498. You can also find the link on the LWV of Moscow Facebook page or webpage.
The presentation will cover how access to the ballot box presents some unique challenges for voters here and all over the country, especially this year. Dawes will present several ways that league members and the general public can help everyone exercise their right to vote.