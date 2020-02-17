Kayla Sprenger will discuss the Parents as Teachers Program Services at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The program is designed to provide parents with information and to help build their children’s intellectual, language, social and physical development from birth to age 3.
Sprenger is the home visitation and health promotion program manager at Public Health – Idaho North Central District, which conducts the program.