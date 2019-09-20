Kathy Railsback will present “Current Asylum and Refugee Issues in Idaho” at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
She will talk about her work with refugees, immigrants and other foreign nationals in Idaho and abroad, and how residents of Moscow can get involved.
Railsback serves as director of the Immigration Clinic and as a lecturer on immigration law and policy at the University of Idaho College of Law.