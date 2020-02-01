Kathy Dawes will present “The Census: It’s Counting on You” at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Dawes will discuss plans for LWV Moscow action in partnering with the Latah County Complete Count Committee to ensure every Latah County resident completes the 2020 census form.
Richard Zender, recruiting assistant for the 2020 census, will also provide information about how community members can apply for temporary paid positions as enumerators, clerks, managers, etc. for the 2020 census.