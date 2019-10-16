The League of Women Voters Moscow 2019 Voter Guide is available online at lwvmoscow.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/moscowlwv.
The eight-page guide is similar to the printed version the league has published for previous elections. The online version is printable and features useful voter information from Latah County Auditor’s Office and the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.
Also included are responses to questions posed to the six Moscow City Council candidates: Kelsey Berends, Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin, Brandon Mitchell, James Urquidez and Anne Zabala, who are vying for the three open four-year seats. The election is nonpartisan and is open to qualified city of Moscow residents.