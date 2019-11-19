Pullman School District Superintendent Bob Maxwell will present information on issues related to the school district set to appear on the February ballot as part of the Pullman League of Women Voters meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Hecht Room of Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
In September, PSD Board of Directors approved three resolutions that will appear as three separate items on the February 2020 election ballot.
Items include a four-year enrichment levy, $5.3 million per year; a four-year technology levy, $200,000 per year; and a 20-year bond to fund the renovation and expansion of Lincoln Middle School and fund cooling system additions to Franklin, Jefferson and Sunnyside Elementary Schools in the amount of $15 million.
The current LMS bond will expire in December 2020.