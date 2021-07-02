In a bid to support a more civically engaged citizenry, the League of Women Voters of Pullman has donated new, Washington-specific civics textbooks to local schools and the Neill Public Library.
Lennis Boyer Watts, a member of the Pullman league, said the books are the latest edition of a series of civics books commissioned by the League of Women Voters of Washington called “The State We’re In.” Watts said the organization has always had a focus on civics education and was driven to help create resources to support teachers in the subject.
Watts said there are two versions of “The State We’re In,” geared toward different grade levels — a third- through fifth grade edition, and a sixth through 12th grade edition — as well as a third edition designed for teachers. She said the books offer lessons on the governments and histories within Washington, including those of marginalized groups like the state’s Native and Latino populations. She said they also include lessons on issues like climate change and the kinds of effects it may have on Washington specifically.
“It’s so particular to Washington, which I think will be more interesting for kids because it’s about places that they’ve heard of, and places that they know — maybe places they’ve been,” she said. “Then also, the really extensive information about the Native Americans, the different tribes in the area and their histories.”
Watts said the Pullman league has donated a set of three books — one of each — to the Colton, Pullman, Garfield-Palouse and Colfax school districts and a set of 10 books to Neill Public Library in Pullman. She said the hope is that teachers are able to access these books to supplement existing material or create new curriculum for their classes as they deem appropriate.
Neill Public Library Director Joanna Bailey said the books will also be a valuable resource to local homeschool families.
“Neill Public Library has book club kits and so we’re modeling the distribution of this donation through that collection — basically, they’ll look like several copies of the same book with a curriculum guide,” Bailey said. “The idea is that our local teachers can check out one of these kits and it’s basically canned curriculum for them to support them in their own teaching materials for students.”
Bailey said the library usually receives cash donations, which it uses to build out its book collection, but this gift from the Pullman league perfectly aligns with the library’s function and mission in the community.
“It helps the library achieve one of its service goals, which is to create an informed citizenry,” Bailey said. “If we can start with our youngest citizens, and teach them more about their local government, then we’re creating informed taxpayers (and) we’re increasing our chances to have residents really involved in and care about their government.”
“We just want people to be engaged — we want kids to grow up and be engaged,” Watts said..
Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.