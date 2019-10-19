Candidates for Moscow City Council seats will discuss their positions on issues at the League of Women Voters of Moscow candidate forum 7-9 p.m. Wednesday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The election is nonpartisan. Council candidates invited to participate include: Kelsey Berends, Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin, Brandon Mitchell, James Urquidez and Anne Zabala.
Candidates will be allowed a brief introductory statement and then will answer written questions from the audience. The forum will be moderated by Richard Seamon, a University of Idaho College of Law professor.
The forum is free and open to the public.