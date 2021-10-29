Leaping dog

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsKaizer, a 4-year-old pitbull, leaps into the air as he attempts to take the ball from his owner, Alexis Sebastian, of Boise, while playing fetch Tuesday afternoon in a park next to the University of Idaho.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Kaizer, a four-year-old pitbull, leaps into the air as he attempts to take the ball from his owner, Alexis Sebastian, of Boise, while playing fetch in a park next to the University of Idaho on Tuesday afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you