Learning firearm fundamentals to get charges dismissed

About two or three people are charged each year for accidentally discharging a weapon in Moscow’s city limits, Moscow Police Department Officer Kris Bragg said.
Bragg and a certified firearms instructor will teach a firearms safety course Monday to three people with the aforementioned charge on their record. If they successfully complete the course, the individuals will have the opportunity to have that charge reduced or dismissed.
“Hopefully that will help educate whoever was involved,” Bragg said. “That way, it doesn’t happen again.”
MPD Chief James Fry said the new course will be offered again to those who are charged with accidentally discharging their weapon and are deemed a fit for the course by the Moscow Legal Department.
“This (course) is just one that we can work with people here in our own community to try to bring them back on line and not be careless with their firearm,” Fry said.
He said charges will likely be dismissed for those who successfully complete the course.
Successful completion means passing a written exam covering the course topics and showing proficiency in handling a firearm, Fry said.
Bragg said the roughly two-hour course will include how to safely clean, load and unload, carry and store firearms. He said many accidental discharges are the result of someone trying to unload their gun to clean it.
The course will also review several types of firearms, state gun laws and how to correct the mistakes the people taking the course made when they accidentally discharged their firearm, Bragg said.
He said he hopes the course reinforces firearm safety protocols for those with firearm experience and will be beneficial to those with little experience.
Fry said he thought about the potential for a firearms safety course a couple years ago when there were several accidental discharges in the city. He said he and Bragg have been discussing the proposal for about the last year.
Moscow City Councilor Brandy Sullivan said she has had conversations with Fry about the course for a while and is glad it came to fruition.
She said fortunately there have been no tragedies from accidental discharges in Moscow but it is still a significant issue that needs to be addressed in the city limits where some residents, for example, share common walls in apartments.
Sullivan said the firearms safety course achieves the main goal.
“There was an accidental discharge, nothing terrible happened, but let’s give you the option to do some training so that there isn’t a repeat where something really bad may happen,” she said.
