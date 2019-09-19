Karen Offen — historian, University of Idaho alumna and senior scholar with the Clayman Institute for Gender Research at Stanford University — will discuss “Seeking Suffrage: The Pursuit of Women’s Right to Vote Worldwide” at 7 p.m. Monday in the Haddock Performance Hall, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow.
Offen’s lecture will introduce the global background for the American suffrage campaigns and compare them to similar campaigns in France, Great Britain and Germany.
The discussion is the opening lecture of the Seeking Suffrage Lectures Series celebrating a century since the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The lecture series is hosted by the UI, Latah County Historical Society and Moscow League of Women Voters.