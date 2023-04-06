Legal challenge to Idaho trans bill promised

Skaug

BOISE — The day after Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill banning transgender health care for minors, factions on both sides of the debate shared their opinions.

The ACLU of Idaho said in a statement Wednesday it will sue, calling the law “harmful and unconstitutional.”

Under HB 71, which Little signed Tuesday, it would be a felony crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison to provide puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or gender-affirming surgery to someone under 18 years old.