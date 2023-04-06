Legal challenge to Idaho trans bill promised

BOISE — The day after Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill banning transgender health care for minors, factions on both sides of the debate shared their opinions.
The ACLU of Idaho said in a statement Wednesday it will sue, calling the law “harmful and unconstitutional.”
Under HB 71, which Little signed Tuesday, it would be a felony crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison to provide puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or gender-affirming surgery to someone under 18 years old.
“Trans youth — like all youth — deserve a chance to thrive and feel safe in our state. HB 71 is wrong for Idaho and will push out families and doctors from the state. We are firmly committed to stopping HB 71,” Amy Dundon, ACLU of Idaho legislative strategist, said in the statement.
Bill sponsor Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said he feels confident that the bill will hold up to a legal challenge. He said he consulted with appellate attorneys from two law firms as well as the office of the previous attorney general, Lawrence Wasden.
“There is no constitutional right to sterilize children,” Skaug said. “I cannot predict the future, but I am confident in the way H71 was drafted in anticipation of protecting children and for any legal challenges.”
Skaug added that the bill has exceptions for these treatments to be used for other cases besides gender dysphoria, such as for precocious puberty, which he thought would add to its ability to hold up in court.
The bill was drafted in cooperation with the Idaho Family Policy Center, a “pro-family Christian ministry.” Blaine Conzatti, policy center president, released a statement Tuesday night applauding the bill’s passage.
“We’re grateful that Gov. Brad Little fulfilled his responsibility to protect vulnerable children struggling with gender dysphoria,” Conzatti wrote.
Major medical organizations — including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Endocrine Society — say that puberty blockers and hormone therapy are safe and effective for transgender children.
During committee hearings on the bill, parents of transgender children said their children struggled with suicidal ideation and might not have survived had they not received their transgender care. A 2022 survey by the Trevor Project, which provides services to LGBTQ individuals, found transgender youth consider suicide at significantly higher rates than cisgender youth.
Many who testified in favor said they were concerned about the potential long-term effects on young people who seek out this type of care. Some physicians who testified said they disagreed with the American Medical Association and supported the bill.
The bill was sponsored by Skaug in the House and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, in the Senate. It passed 58-12 and 22-12 in the House and Senate respectively.
Planned Parenthood released a statement condemning the governor’s decision to sign the law, which they said showed “disregard for the thousands who reached out to him to stop this.”
“My heart breaks to think of the message that HB 71 and Idaho lawmakers are sending to LGBTQ+ Idahoans with this hateful law,” Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said in a statement, “so let me send one that I hope will come through louder: you are loved, you are worthy, you deserve joy. We stand with our trans community and will fight this with everything we’ve got.”
In an emailed statement, Idaho Democratic Party Chairperson Lauren Necochea wrote, “This legislation harms our vulnerable kids the most. It also hurts entire communities. Our friends and neighbors will be driven out of state. The continued criminalization of standard care endorsed by major medical associations will push more doctors to leave Idaho.”’
Little’s decision to sign the legislation into law also elicited a strong response from Boise School District Board member and Boise High School senior Shiva Rajbhandari, who directed an expletive-laced Tweet at the governor.
“(Expletive) you,” Rajbhandari said, tagging the governor’s account. “... I pray you live a long life so you can bear witness to the pain you’ve unleashed on Idaho’s children and families today. When you die though, I’m pissing on your grave.”
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.