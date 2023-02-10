Legislative leadership have come to an agreement on how the state budget-writing committee will do its votes this session. The decision was announced Thursday evening in a news release.

The House and Senate members of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee will continue to vote together; however, their votes will now be announced separately. If a budget bill passes with the majority of the full joint committee, but not the majority of either the House or Senate members, it will go to the chamber that didn’t fully support the bill, according to the news release signed by the committee co-chairpersons Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.

“This process acknowledges that the authority of the joint committee is derived from members of the senate finance committee and members of the house appropriations committee,” the news release states. “The joint committee will then reassess the situation in the interim.”