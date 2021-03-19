Legislators kill or delay a trio of bills

BOISE — It was a contrarian day at the Idaho Legislature on Thursday, as lawmakers balked at one friendly amendment, agreed to another and killed a property tax relief bill that didn’t provide much relief.
Some details on a back-and-forth day:
UNFRIENDLY RECEPTION — The House rejected a proposed amendment that was intended to ease concerns with a public art bill sponsored by Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston.
As it currently stands, House Bill 311 requires a 60 percent public vote before cities, counties and other local taxing districts can spend property tax dollars on public art projects valued at $25,000 or more.
Projects less than $25,000 would need a two-thirds vote of the jurisdiction’s governing body.
After concerns were raised that the $25,000 cap includes both public funds and private donations, von Ehlinger agreed to amend the legislation. He proposed raising the cap to $55,000, while clarifying that it only applied to any public funds in the project.
“This is a friendly amendment,” von Ehlinger said, in the sense that it reduce the likelihood that any taxing district would need to seek a public vote.
Nevertheless, after Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, argued that the restrictions amounted to legislative overreach, a majority of the House rejected the amendment.
The House will now take up HB 311 in its unaltered form.
LET’S TRY THAT AGAIN — After rejecting the proposed amendment on HB 311, the House agreed to a do-over on House Bill 339.
The legislation prohibits state or local government entities from adopting mask mandates to slow the spread of contagious diseases. It was prompted by the proliferation of local and state mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, the bill sponsor, said the measure gives lawmakers an opportunity to express their opposition to such restrictions.
“This bill puts the Legislature in the middle of the process,” she said. “It also returns us to common sense.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said he appreciated the legislation, if only because it indirectly recognizes that mask mandates are constitutional.
“By supporting this bill, you in fact acknowledge and codify that this sort of statute is necessary, specifically because the Constitution does not prohibit mask mandates,” he said.
Nevertheless, Chaney felt compelled to oppose the measure, since it contains unconstitutional provisions of its own. He also felt it was short-sighted and has conflicting language that would lead to problems.
“The Idaho Constitution grants the courts the ability to have domain over their courtrooms, their area,” he said. “We don’t have the ability to determine what they prohibit or don’t prohibit.”
Secondly, irrespective of how one feels about COVID-19, Chaney said, there could be outbreaks of even deadlier viruses that would warrant a public mask mandate.
“To approve this is to presume that there doesn’t exist anywhere in the world an infectious disease that would warrant such a requirement,” he said.
Finally, while parts of the bill specifically prohibit mask mandates intended to slow the spread of contagious diseases, Chaney said, another section simply indicates that face coverings can’t be required as a condition of entry, education or employment.
That clause makes no reference to contagious diseases, he said. “It’s only a broad, generic, overarching prohibition on requiring a face shield or mask.”
That language could be interpreted as prohibiting county hospitals from requiring surgeons to wear face masks, Chaney said. Or it would prohibit the state from requiring employees to wear respirators in industrial settings.
“I think there are some unintended consequences,” he said.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, then asked to put the House at ease, pausing the debate. After a five-minute break, Hanks asked to pull the bill back for a “friendly amendment,” allowing it to live for another day.
CLOSE SHAVE — The Senate got in some licks of its own, killing a property tax relief bill on a razor-thin 18-17 vote.
Senate Bill 1108 was a much-amended attempt to slow the rate of growth in local government property tax levies. It changed the way new construction values were added to the tax rolls, and limited the amount of foregone tax a jurisdiction could use without a public vote.
This was one of two bills that came from the interim Property Taxes and Revenue Expenditures study committee.
The sponsor, Senate Local Government Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, acknowledged that the legislation didn’t address all of the problems with Idaho’s property tax system. Nevertheless, he felt limiting the rate of growth in local budgets was a necessary first step.
“If we destroy the citizens’ budgets with what we take for government, we have unsustainable government,” he said. “And right now, we’re systematically destroying the budgets of our citizens. Over the last 20 years, property taxes have grown at twice the rate of population plus inflation.”
During a lengthy debate on the measure, everyone agreed that the Legislature needs to take some action to rein in out-of-control property tax rates. Most, however, felt SB 1108 wasn’t the solution.
“My city tells me this bill will result in a $13 (savings),” said Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise. “I’ve seen my property taxes go up 30 percent in a single year. ... We need real property tax relief. We don’t need a bill that says we’re going to cap the amount of money coming from new construction.”
Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, also objected to comments suggesting that local government officials are wasteful or careless with local tax dollars. He encouraged the Legislature to work with them in trying to craft a holistic solution to this complex problem.
“I know they scrutinize their budgets,” he said. “We need to have confidence in our local officials. The solutions we generate are going to be issues they have to grapple with on a day-to-day basis.”
Every senator from north central Idaho opposed the bill, as did 10 of the 14 Ada or Canyon County lawmakers.
“We need to find real relief,” said Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise. “This bill is a Band-Aid, when we need a tourniquet.”
William L. Spence covers politics for the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.