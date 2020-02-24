Latah County’s three local state lawmakers appeared not to favor a bill that would freeze property tax for a year during a “Coffee with District Five Legislators” event hosted Saturday by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce.
If adopted, House Bill 409 would hold the property tax portion of a taxing district’s budget at 2020 levels for one year with the exception of school taxing districts. It would not freeze property tax bills for individual homeowners.
State Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said this is one of a number of “interesting attacks” on county and city governance. She said this is part of the reason the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, which she sits on, has done a study on the affects unfunded mandates from the state have on local municipalities.
State Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said there is sentiment among some legislators that spending at the county and city level is out of control and must be limited. For his part, Nelson said he believes local governments in Idaho are “in general pretty efficient.”
“As Caroline (Nilsson Troy) so eloquently put it, we have a lot of mandates that we force on them and I’m reluctant to cut and strangle those,” Nelson said. “I don’t want police officers to be laid off, I want our county services to continue, I want out roads to be graded and seal coated, so I’m a little reluctant to push on that thing.”
Among those in attendance who voiced their opposition to freezing local property taxes were Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert and Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey. Bailey said while such a freeze wouldn’t affect the district’s ability to place levies or bonds on the ballot, it would still have an impact on the district since the city and the schools work often work together to fund projects and perform services.
Many in attendance, including Bailey, spoke out against proposals to limit cost of living increases, or COLA, for state retirees.
The Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho, known as PERSI, has about 160,000 members, including 48,000 retirees who currently receive benefits. As of Jan. 17, it had $19.9 billion in assets or between 94 and 96 percent of the full cost of projected retirement benefits for every member over their lifetime.
The PERSI Board is required to approve a 1 percent COLA whenever the inflation rate exceeds 1 percent. The board also has the discretion to approve a COLA equal to the rate of inflation, which in 2019 was 1.7 percent. It chose to do that during its last meeting in December alongside an additional 4.8 percent increase in “retroactive” adjustments, accounting for increases that were forgone in previous years.
The full COLA approved by the board was 6.38 percent which would take effect March 1 unless the legislature takes action.
Bailey asked lawmakers Saturday to leave PERSI alone, calling it one of the best state retirement programs in the nation. Nilsson Troy called the proposed legislation limiting cost of living adjustments “painful.”
“So many of our retirees in this community are on PERSI and it seems mean-spirited to me that they’re not allowing this cost of living increase,” she said.
Nilsson Troy and Nelson also appeared not to favor bills barring doctors from performing gender reassignment surgery on patients younger than 18, and banning transgender athletes.
Nelson predicted such measures will land the state in court. Nilsson Troy said the bill addressing gender reassignment surgery “hijacked” a previous bill she carried that would have banned female genital mutilation.
In regard to legislation dealing with transgender athletes, Bailey asked lawmakers to “please stop that bill.” He said he was president of the Idaho High Schools Activities Association Board when they drafted policy regarding transgender athletes, and the current policy is sufficient.
“We looked into that very closely and set up policy that matches up with NCAA,” Bailey said. “So it has been looked at, it has been developed, please just leave it alone. It’s careful. No one’s going to do a transgender change just to play sports.”
Coffee with District Five Legislators is a bipartisan event that takes place on select Saturdays at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, located at 411 South Main Street. The next event will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7. All are welcome.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.