BOISE — Idaho lawmakers could be on track to adjourn the 2022 session today, after cruising through much of their remaining business Thursday.
There was one hiccup during the day, when the House rejected an appropriation bill for the Idaho Commission on Libraries because of concerns that libraries haven’t done enough to restrict access or remove pornographic material from their collections.
That 36-33 vote ensured that the Legislature will be back today, if only to consider a revamped libraries budget. A handful of other bills are also wending their way back and forth between the House and Senate.
Some of the legislation approved Thursday includes:
Public schools — The House passed the last of seven K-12 budget bills on a 47-21 vote.
The $970 million children’s programs budget is $33.8 million or 3.4% lower than the 2022 budget, largely because of a reduction in the amount of federal stimulus dollars.
State general fund support, by comparison, is up by $53.4 million or 60.1%, to $142.2. That includes a $46 million increase in literacy funding, as recommended by Gov. Brad Little.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, was the only north central Idaho representative to oppose the budget. The measure now goes to the Senate for further action.
Public defense funding — The Senate approved legislation that provides $34 million in local property tax relief, while shifting financial responsibility for public defense services from Idaho counties to the state.
House Bill 735 also eliminates the state-county indigent medical program.
Counties will receive $34 million in state funding every year for the next two years, to help cover the cost of public defense services.
Beginning in 2025, cities will contribute $16 million per year to a new public defense fund, which the state will then use to pay for public defense services.
Counties will initially contribute $20 million to the same fund. That will increase by up to 5% per year for the next five years, after which it will be capped. After that, the state will cover any remaining costs.
This was one of the “going home” bills of the session, because it provides some degree of property tax relief.
The bill, which was amended in the Senate, passed the Senate unanimously. It now returns to the House, where representatives are expected to accept the Senate changes and send the legislation on to the governor.
Judicial Council — The Senate also approved House Bill 782, which makes major changes in the composition and procedures of the Judicial Council.
The seven-member board interviews candidates for various judicial vacancies and submits a list of possible appointees to the governor. It also handles disciplinary matters involving judges.
HB 782 increases the board to 11 members and gives the governor the authority to appoint most of them. It also gives the executive branch more say in who fills judicial vacancies, allowing the governor to reject the slate of candidates recommended by the council.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, who co-sponsored the measure, noted that when a legislator resigns, the legislative district central committee — which is made up of elected precinct captains — submits a list of possible appointees to the governor.
With judicial vacancies, by contrast, the Judicial Council fulfills that role.
One of her concerns is that members of the council aren’t elected. In fact, three of the seven members are appointed directly by the Idaho State Bar Commission.
“Those appointments don’t go to the governor,” Lee said. “They don’t go to anyone other than the Senate for confirmation.”
HB 782 allows the bar to recommend names, but shifts the appointing authority to the governor.
Critics worried that would give the executive branch too much influence and undermine public confidence in an independent judiciary.
Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, credited the Judicial Council with creating that faith and confidence.
“Our current council has worked well for nearly six decades,” said Nye, a former president of the state bar. “Our citizens faith in the courts and the impartiality (of judges).”
The Senate approved the measure 26-9, following a nearly hour-long debate. The measure now goes to the governor for further action.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, opposed the bill; Sens. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Robert Blair, R-Kendrick, supported it.
