BOISE — City ordinances that ban the use of cellphones while driving would be nullified under legislation introduced Wednesday in the House Transportation Committee.
The bill, sponsored by Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, prohibits local governments from regulating the use of handheld wireless devices while driving.
Instead, the measure expands the state distracted driving statute, allowing drivers to be cited if they operate a moving or idling vehicle in an unsafe manner “while engaging in an activity not related to the actual operation … of the vehicle.”
Such activities include “grooming,” “consuming food” and using a handheld communication device.
Palmer noted that several similar bills could be proposed this session. His was just the first to be introduced.
“My intention, if it’s introduced, is to not be in a big hurry to bring it back for a full (public) hearing,” he said. “Other bills may be better. I want the best bill we can come up with that works and that keeps people safe.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said the Legislature needs do something to bring some statewide clarity to this issue.
“We have to do something about the inconsistency between (local) ordinances, especially Boise and Meridian,” he said. “I appreciate you bringing this bill, so we can make some progress.”
