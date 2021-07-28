The Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek fires in Latah and Clearwater counties have burned through the night Monday, but crews continue to make progress on containment.
According to a Tuesday update from the Idaho Department of Lands, the Sand Mountain Fire, burning 2½ miles east of Laird Park, has reached 58 percent containment at about 1,574 acres and the Johnson Creek Fire near Elk River is now 52 percent contained at 1,228 acres.
The two fires, along with the 6-acre Bonami Fire south of Sand Mountain and the 542-acre Pine Creek Fire near Juliaetta, are part of the Leland Complex, which have together burned 3,350 acres. All were started by lightning July 7 in the IDL’s Ponderosa Forest Protective District. The Bonami and Pine Creek fires have been 100 percent contained. The Leland Complex as a whole reached 67 percent containment as of Tuesday afternoon.
Fire crews at Johnson Creek spent Monday mopping up a successful burnout operation completed along the fire’s southeastern edge a day earlier. Mop up work in the burn area continued through Tuesday as crews worked to strengthen containment lines to the southwest and to the north. The northern edge of the fire, which hasn’t been contained, is expected to back slowly toward Shite Creek for the next few days.
According to a report posted to the IDL’s incident information system, crews are preparing for another controlled burn along the ridge north of Johnson Creek.
Crews battling the Sand Mountain Fire continued work bolstering their own containment lines while making progress establishing new control lines along the northeast and southeast corners of the fire.
Little to no spread is expected along the fire’s uncontained edge, the report said, and spread in the Dual Creek drainage area is being held in check by a direct fire line.
With temperatures in the 80s, Tuesday brought slightly cooler temperatures and a chance of light rain, and the report said similar conditions are expected today, though rainfall is unlikely to be significant enough to halt the spread of the fires.
Weather forecasts continue to call for rising temperatures through Saturday with little chance of rainfall. Without significant precipitation, the report said both fires are expected to continue to spread slowly for the foreseeable future.
Those seeking information on local fire activity can visit bit.ly/3kWxZdJ.