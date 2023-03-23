Students at Moscow’s Lena Whitmore Elementary School won big at the Idaho Exhibition of Ideas this week at the Clearwater Room of the Idaho Student Union Building, scoring third place overall and a Student Choice Award for their group projects.
More than 60 students and 15 coaches from five northern Idaho schools, libraries and after-school programs showed off their submissions of 3-D printing skills and designs at the event Tuesday.
Two teams, each with five students, from Lena Whitmore placed in the competition, making it the first time they’ve placed twice.
Wearing green T-shirts and called the “Lena Beetle Busters” were Vivienne Hillman, Daniel Roberts, Ryker Zimmerman, Kaylee Swift and John Turpin.
The five students spent more than a month researching the life of the beetle — most specifically, the female beetle.
The Lena Beetle Busters made a 3-D-printed prototype that would hold the pheromone, a substance that females release to keep their eggs safe, that would keep bark beetles away from trees.
They won third place and $250 for their school at the competition.
“We are looking to sell this for different landowners for whatever shape and size they want so that they can put it on their tree,” Hillman said.
Focusing more on the decrease of the salmon population because of global warming were students Wes Richardson, Evan Weesner, Max Talbot-Williams, Asher Mitchell and Sylvia Miller. They were called the “Lena Salmon Snippers” and wore pink shirts.
“We came up with an idea of a spinning device that would rupture the water, putting the oxygen into the water,” said Mitchell, demonstrating their red 3-D-printed prototype that showed holes alongside a log-like model. “Our inspiration was a pencil cup.”
The Lena Salmon Snippers detailed demonstration and presentation landed them the Student Choice award and $250 for their school.
Janice Weesner, extended learning facilitator at Lena Whitmore, coached both teams and mentored them through their projects.
“We are going to frame this for sure,” said Weesner, holding her students’ certificates as they surrounded her with high-fives.