As awareness of mental health problems and disorders has increased in recent years, local behavioral health care providers say they’ve seen more demand for not only individual therapy, but testing for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
Cornelia Kirchhoff, assistant director of the Washington State University Psychology Clinic, said in her clinic she’s noticed a significant increase in people seeking ADHD testing and information in the past year.
“We probably have 10 to 20 people a month to contact us about ADHD testing,” she said. “I want to say in the past, we probably had five to 10 people.”
Because of their location on the WSU campus, a large number of patients are students. However, the clinic still tends to see more community members than students.
Many people seeking testing do so after talking with friends about their ADHD experience, Kirchhoff said. Factors like social media can also play a role, though it’s hard to say how large the influence is.
Sometimes, what patients see online can be more of a hindrance than a help, said Dr. Chad Sanders, a neuropsychologist with Palouse Psychiatry and Behavioral Health in Pullman.
“TikTok has some good stuff, but when it comes to mental health, there’s a fair amount of garbage about pop psychology and diagnostic things that really aren’t true,” he said.
Over the past five years, his clinic has also noticed an increase in referrals for neuropsychological testing including ADHD, though they’ve always been busy.
His clinic, which gets the most referrals in the area, has a waiting list about a year long for testing, he said. The WSU Psychology Clinic stops adding patients to their waitlist when it gets to be about three months long.
Both clinics see patients from Pullman and Moscow, as well as some from Spokane, the Tri cities, and occasionally as far as Seattle. One of the main reasons for that wait is the limited number of providers available, Sanders said.
Additionally, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updated their code in 2019, which negatively affected reimbursements for neuropsychological testing, especially for private practice, he said.
“That can put a pinch if you need to modify your schedule,” Sanders said, “because (a) traditional one-hour (session) of psychotherapy is now technically worth more than one hour of neuropsych testing, regardless of the specific component of the evaluation.”
For Chris Locker, a Moscow resident who uses the gender-neutral pronouns they/them, testing at a local clinic proved to be too difficult. Locker went back and forth with staff at one of the local clinics, who would often call when Locker was at work and unable to answer.
Eventually, Locker decided to go through the online therapy provider Talkspace, where they saw a nurse practitioner over a period of several weeks.
Locker got lucky — their online diagnosis allowed them to be prescribed a nonstimulant medication known as Atomoxetine (brand name Strattera). That medication doesn’t work for everyone, Locker said, but it did work for them.
“I wasn’t necessarily wanting to jump right into like Ritalin or Adderall. I wanted to try something a little more mild first,” Locker said. “For me, that’s been great. But for most people with ADHD, getting treatment on Talkspace would not be viable, because they would most likely need treatment with a narcotic, with an amphetamine.”
While Locker was able to meet their needs through online appointments, many people who do have ADHD won’t see the same benefits from nonstimulant medication, meaning their options for testing are limited if they want the option of more common treatments.
To meet the high demand, part of the solution is just bringing in more providers, Sanders said. At Palouse Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, plans are in the works to hire a dedicated neuropsych tester who would be able to take about four cases per week.
Another way providers could fill the need for testing is by hiring psychometrist, who specialize in psychological testing and assessments, to work with psychologists, Kirchhoff said.
Because testing for disorders like ADHD is an intensive process, bringing in specialists who administer the tests separately and allow psychologists to just assess those reports would alleviate some of that burden, Kirchhoff said.
A particular challenge in testing and treating ADHD, especially in a college town like Pullman, is that it’s one of the few conditions where stimulants are used as a primary treatment option.
College students often abuse stimulants, Sanders said, and anyone who takes a stimulant on one day can notice cognitive enhancement that doesn’t necessarily indicate ADHD.
Because ADHD also encompasses a broad range of symptoms, it can be prone to over-diagnosis and misdiagnosis, Sanders said.
While some patients like Locker may find ADHD was the root cause of their problems, many others seeking testing may find out through evaluations they have a different diagnosis, or an additional diagnosis such as anxiety.
“It’s actually very common,” Kirchhoff said. “I want to say maybe every third (person is diagnosed with something else).”
Taking stimulant medication can also worsen symptoms from other things that may be mistaken for ADHD upon first glance, Sanders said.
“Anybody who’s gone through finals week, you’ll feel like you have ADHD, or anyone who has been sleep-deprived over a period of a few days, you can feel like you have ADHD,” he said.
So, how can someone tell if they should get tested? According to Sanders, where people with ADHD differentiate from those suffering from a different condition — be it another diagnosis or general stress — are the three Ds: dysfunction that is caused, deviance in behavior from peers and distress caused by those symptoms.
Academically, people with ADHD may need to re-read the same textbook multiple times and spend hours on a project where their peers might need just half an hour, Kirchhoff said. It can also affect interpersonal interactions because people lose their thread of thought or jump around to different topics that make interpersonal connection difficult.
ADHD also frequently causes anxiety because people with it are aware they’re not performing as they would like to, whether academically or socially.
ADHD also has to do with the persistence of symptoms, Sanders said.
“It’s a neurodevelopmental disorder, so it’s arguably there from birth. Technically, you don’t have to have symptoms manifest until at some point before age 12,” he said. “But when you really go deep, most people have a history since childhood.”
Though many people are diagnosed as children, people who are diagnosed with ADHD as adults often notice symptoms when they go to college or encounter bigger challenges than they did in their K-12 education, Kirchhoff said.
“With increasing demands, people notice — (they) get to their limitations,” she said. “Often we have people who have ADHD, but they maybe have really good strategies to work with it. Or maybe they have really good parents who can help them structure their day and help them work on things. So they might have been successful throughout their schooling. And then they hit a college and they have more demanding classes, less structure, more to do in the time that they have, and then they notice that something is wrong.”
Online resources like the Adult ADHD Self-Reporting Scale can also be helpful, Sanders said, but this resource only reviews symptoms. For a clinical diagnosis, primary care physicians can do an initial screening and refer patients out for testing.
Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made possible by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.