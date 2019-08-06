The annual 3-on-3 Hoop Classic Tournament hosted by Pullman Parks and Recreation is scheduled for Aug. 17 as part of the National Lentil Festival.
The tournament is for boys and girls entering third through eighth grades. Registration is $70. Teams must register by Friday online at pullmanparksandrec.com. For information, call (509) 338-3227.
The coed softball tournament will also be Aug. 17. Entry is $175. Registration deadline for coed softball is Aug. 13. Contact Kurt Dahmen at (509) 338-3225 or kurt.dahmen@pullman-wa.gov for information and to register.