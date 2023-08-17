The 2023 National Lentil Festival is ready for Saturday, with events planned from sunup to sundown.
The day will start with the Tase T. Lentil 5K fun run at 7:30 a.m., which starts at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center Lot, 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. At 9 a.m. the 3-on-3 Hoop Classic will begin in the Spring Street lot.
The parade is scheduled to start at noon and will run through Main Street. Floats include the Lil’ Lentil Royalty, Tase T. Lentil, WSU athletics teams and more. The festival will officially open following the parade at 1 p.m. at Reaney Park, 690 NE Reaney Way, in Pullman.
The Walk of Fame induction is at 1:30 p.m. at the gazebo stage in Reaney Park. The walk of fame was established in 2003 and recognizes members of the community who made positive contributions to Pullman. A brochure with a list of all inductees is available at the Pullman Chamber of Commerce office.
The 2023 inductees are: Lance Lincoln, Pullman School District teacher for 27 years and baseball coach; the late Munir Abdel-Massih Daud, owner of Munir Daud and Associates for over 48 years; and the late Ida Lou Anderson, a WSU professor and mentor of broadcasting students like Edward R. Murrow. All inductees will receive a certificate and their names will be added to the new location of the walk of fame when it’s decided.
Live music will start at 2 p.m. at the main stage and a lentil question and answer panel of local farmers and chefs will start at the gazebo. The Lil’ Lentil coronation is open to any child in Whitman or Latah county entering first to sixth grade and is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. in the park.
The Whitman County Humane Society will have a beer and wine garden fundraiser during the festival. Beer, wine and cider will be provided by Paradise Creek Brewery, Another Round Brewing, Moscow Brewing Company and Merry Cellars. Additional vendors will be located in the park.
A free bowl of lentil chili will be dished out at 5 p.m. and sports awards will be announced at 6:10 p.m. at the gazebo. The featured musical group, Eclectic Approach, will perform at 8:20 p.m. and the day’s activities will wrap up by 10 p.m.