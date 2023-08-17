The 2023 National Lentil Festival is ready for Saturday, with events planned from sunup to sundown.

The day will start with the Tase T. Lentil 5K fun run at 7:30 a.m., which starts at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center Lot, 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. At 9 a.m. the 3-on-3 Hoop Classic will begin in the Spring Street lot.

The parade is scheduled to start at noon and will run through Main Street. Floats include the Lil’ Lentil Royalty, Tase T. Lentil, WSU athletics teams and more. The festival will officially open following the parade at 1 p.m. at Reaney Park, 690 NE Reaney Way, in Pullman.

