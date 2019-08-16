Legume lovers — and plenty of folks looking for a good time — converge in Pullman today and Saturday for the 31st annual National Lentil Festival.
Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. today at Reaney Park and Spring Street with music and a free meal served from the world’s largest bowl of chili.
Eric Shedd will perform live at 5 and 8 p.m. tonight at the park while, beginning at 5 p.m., Aaron Cerutti, Melodime, Brown & Gray and Clare Dunn will perform on the Main Stage on Spring Street.
Saturday’s activities begin with the Tase T. Lentil 5K Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. Pullman’s Lion’s Club will begin serving its pancake breakfast at 8 a.m.
Saturday events include the Circles of Caring Tennis and Pickleball Tournament, a co-ed softball tournament, mini-golf tournament and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
The Walk of Fame ceremony at the corner of Kamiakin and Main streets in Pullman will take place at 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m. This year’s Walk of Fame honorees are Sue Durrant, Mike Utley, Jo and Helen Campero, and Alexander McGregor.
Chefs Jamie Callison, LJ Klink and Elizabeth Nalbandian will take to the stage 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday for cooking demonstrations before the Legendary Lentil Cook-off at 3 p.m.
A kid’s area at Reaney Park will feature an inflatable bounce house, Charlie Brown the Juggler, story time, the Lil’ Lentil Royalty Coronation and a presentation by the Washington State University Raptor Club.
For a complete schedule of activities, visit www.lentilfest.com.