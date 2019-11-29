A first-of-its-kind event in the small town of Oakesdale will pay tribute to the area’s veterans, law enforcement and first responders Saturday.
The “Ruck for the Fallen” event will include breakfast, a 5K and 10K “March for the Heroes,” vendors and a recognition for all those who have served.
A “ruck” in military speak, or “rucking,” involves walking with a weighted ruck sack, or backpack.
The organizer of the event, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Mitch Kriebel, said the walk carries a lot of meaning. The event is part of a short return home for Kriebel, a native of the Garfield-Palouse area who is currently stationed in Dallas.
“The ruck is the weight on your shoulders. It’s the burden you carry for your loss,” Kriebel said. “I ruck for all my battle buddies I lost overseas and here in the United States.”
Kriebel started the nonprofit organization Ruck for the Fallen about nine months ago. He had just participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March, a 26-mile trek through the high desert terrain of the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico to honor the service of those who defended the Philippine Islands during World War II.
“I was sitting on the starting line honoring those who walked in the Philippines for that and I was sold,” Kriebel said. “(The nonprofit) was born just the day after.”
The goal of the nonprofit is to hold rucking events around the nation. The organization also carries flags across the United States to honor fallen first responders and veteran families.
Kriebel said he didn’t necessarily choose Oakesdale as the place to hold the event. Instead, Oakesdale chose him.
“We were searching around the area for cities that wanted to promote the ruck and Oakesdale said, ‘Please let it be us,’ ” Kriebel said.
Kriebel said the event isn’t about his nonprofit, but more so about all those who have served in different capacities.
“It’s going to take an army to make sure all of our heroes are honored,” he said. “Let us honor them like they deserve.”
The event is free, but donations will be accepted. Along with the “March for the Heroes” event, there will be three bands. Two local bands — The Hankers and Tone Sober — will perform, as will Madison Rising, a New Jersey-based band recognized as “America’s most patriotic rock band.”
Kriebel hopes Oakesdale is flooded with law enforcement, firefighters and military personnel — past and present — so they can be rightfully honored for their work.
“We want to raise the visibility of these heroes,” Kriebel said. “We want them to know how important they are to us as a community and a nation.”
