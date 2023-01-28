Moscow Lions Club thanks its supporters
The Moscow Central Lions Club would like to offer a sincere word of thanks to all who supported our annual Turkey Raffle. Your donations and ticket purchases make it possible to serve our community.
The Moscow Central Lions Club serves the community by helping the needy, offering scholarships to qualified students, maintaining Lions Park at the fairgrounds, supporting our food banks, supporting Christmas for Kids and by organizing an Easter egg hunt at East City Park. These are just a few of our projects and programs that 100% of your ticket purchases make possible.