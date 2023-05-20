The Moscow Renaissance Fair has benefited from decades of committed volunteers dedicated to celebrating the emergence of spring in Moscow, rain or shine. This self-supporting community event relies on the involvement of many individuals, organizations and businesses and we would like to extend our appreciation to all of them. They are listed in the fair program which can be found on our website,moscowrenfair.org.
This year’s program is a special edition that also includes the names of past fair Royalty, poster and program cover contest winners, and more than 300 volunteers who gave their time to keep the Ren Fair thriving for the past 50 years.
The city of Moscow once again played a key role in helping us make it all happen, especially Amanda Argona and the community events staff, and Calvin Macy and his parks crew. Many thanks to Inland North Waste/Moscow Recycling which helped us achieve 85% composted and recycled waste and only 15% landfill.
The Idaho Youth Challenge Academy made the fair set-up a breeze and gave many a bystander a chuckle as the enthusiastic uniformed cadets zipped around grooming the park, setting up tents and carrying equipment. Bob’s Fire Equipment provided fire extinguishers for the nonprofit
organizations with food booths. An Avista Utilities truck and crew safely took down our Maypole. The Ren Fair truly takes a community.
And, finally, many thanks to all whimsical souls who come to the park to celebrate spring and voluntarily spread joy through costume, parading, and dancing. You rock!