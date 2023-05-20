Ren Fair trulytakes a community

The Moscow Renaissance Fair has benefited from decades of committed volunteers dedicated to celebrating the emergence of spring in Moscow, rain or shine. This self-supporting community event relies on the involvement of many individuals, organizations and businesses and we would like to extend our appreciation to all of them. They are listed in the fair program which can be found on our website,moscowrenfair.org.

This year’s program is a special edition that also includes the names of past fair Royalty, poster and program cover contest winners, and more than 300 volunteers who gave their time to keep the Ren Fair thriving for the past 50 years.

Recommended for you