Ella Baker dinner a success
The recent Ella Baker dinner at Gladish Community and Cultural Center sold out and people left with smiles on their faces and a charge for action. On the dinner plate, my favorite was the Southern fried catfish — juicy fish and crispy crust. You know what? Collard greens are pleasant tasting. A salad of Hoppin Johns and black-eyed peas went down easily.
Terry Buffington spoke briefly of herself and of her son, Kwasi (say “Kawasi”). She’s a sixth-generation Mississippian who grew up under Jim Crow. She was one of those teenagers who dared to protest, and to register voters, during the 1960s. They were guided by 17- year-old Eddie Brooks from the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). Adults didn’t dare to participate; in fact, they would shoo these young organizers off their porches, sometimes at gunpoint. The adults were scared to death of a popular white terrorist organization. In passing, Terry Buffington mentioned her academic credentials, and her university career in both classroom and administration. We watched a documentary which showed that Ella Baker gave her life to getting people organized to effectively participate in the nation’s politics. She crisscrossed the South, helping people establish local NAACP chapters. After observing only teenage students dared do the work, she organized a three-day meeting of youth, who created SNCC. Their mission was to teach young people how to organize their communities.