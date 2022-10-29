Help with mock election appreciated
The League of Women Voters of Moscow recently hosted its biennial high school mock election, an opportunity for students to experience a voting situation. With incredible cooperation, an event like this can happen.
As co-chairs of this event, we thank all those who made it possible. Thank you to the students, teachers and staff at the participating high schools which include Genesee, Paradise Creek Regional and Moscow. Thank you to the league and friends of the league who volunteered their time, the 1912 Center and the Latah County Clerk and staff. Thank you to those who donate to the league to pay for events like this.