Cookie sales a success
The members of Girl Scout Troop 4910 would like to thank the people of the community for supporting the Girl Scouts by buying and donating cookies from us. In total, our troop sold more than 5,500 boxes of cookies. Because of the community’s support, a member has earned $500 for a scholarship toward college, and many of troop members have earned a registration to go to camp or the 2023 National Girl Scout Convention in Florida. The money we have earned will also go toward uniforms, activities, and our community service projects. Also by supporting Girl Scouts, you have helped us learn how to run a business, how to count back money, and how to be welcoming toward others. Thank you again for your support.
Girl Scout Troop 4910
Moscow