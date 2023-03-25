The Rico’s tradition
Thank you for the article about Rico’s Public House in Pullman. Tony would be so pleased to see his pub moving into the future. He loved Pullman and the Cougars, and corned beef with lots of horseradish.
Before the remodel that transformed the Smokehouse into Rico’s, he served an outstanding hot lunch made from scratch Parker House rolls, so the return to food focus would bring his well-known smile. Looks like Tawny is doing an excellent job carrying on the local business of her Dad, Roger, and my Dad, Tony.