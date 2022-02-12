Celebrating young readers
Thank you to BookPeople in Moscow for supporting the Lena Whitmore Elementary Read-A-Thon by allowing customers to “round up” their purchase with a donation to our fundraiser. What a great way for our little school to promote a local business and for the local business and its wonderful customers to support our students.
We are encouraging students to track their reading time at home each day from Feb. 1-March 4, with prizes given for various goals met. Our student council has led the way by picking the “polar” theme this year and purchasing prizes, and all of our students are very excited. This fundraiser helps the Lena Whitmore Parent Advisory Team purchase reading software for the school, give small grants for classroom items, support Art Day and fund many other activities for our 250 students and their families.
We consider ourselves very lucky to live in a community that encourages and celebrates our youngest readers. For others interested in making a pledge, details are at: app.99pledges.com/fund/LW2022
The Lena Whitmore Parent Advisory Team board
Moscow