Plenty of questions
On April 28, the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission approved and advanced the Harvest Hills Development proposal, Areas 1 and 2, to the City Council for final approval.
To objections regarding the wisdom of developing land susceptible to flooding and locating businesses in an area used mostly for sport and recreation, P and Z members commented,“Change is going to come whether we like it or not … ”; “ … that’s the way it is … ”; “We can’t stop this … ”; “You can get used to it ...”; “Moscow is going to change.”
Objectors wanted information necessary for wise decision making. The public needs answers to critical questions especially regarding Area 1’s proposed business development:
n Does Moscow need new businesses at Third and Mountain View Road when several exist nearby and there are empty storefronts throughout the city?
n How will added traffic and congestion threaten those frequenting Moscow Middle School, the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center, the skate park and Eggan Youth Center, the softball and soccer fields, as well as the two nature parks in the less-than-one-mile area?
n Should the current designation of Mountain View Road be changed to prevent business developments amidst recreational activity?
n Will taxes on existing properties be affected by the proposed area development?
n Is the water supply adequate for the proposed multiple households and the business district?
n Should new city development be postponed until the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee makes public the amount of water available for new developments?
n Why aren’t city committee or commission members required to recuse themselves from voting if they and/or businesses stand to benefit from the decisions?
Those concerned about the impact of the Harvest Hills development on Third Street and Mountain View Road should attend the City Council meeting Monday, May 17 at 7 pm and/or e-mail the City Council immediately at council@ci.moscow.id.us.
Carole Hurley Hughes
Moscow