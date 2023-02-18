Gallery thanks artists, donors, volunteers
Moscow Contemporary wishes to thank everyone that made our first benefit auction a success. With wonderful food and beverages from Wilder Catering, Nectar Restaurant and Liza, attendees were able to enjoy a great evening. P1FCU made the checkout smooth for purchasers, who we thank for helping raise more than $15,000 for the gallery, while returning more than $4,000 to creative artists in the community.
We wish to especially thank the 54 donating artists Garth and Pierre Amundson Gour, Jean Arnold, C. Rod Bacon, Gabriella Ball, Bev Beck Glueckert, Jan Boles, Bill Bowler, Jim Budde, Pamela Caughey, Ann Christenson, Jim Christiansen, Garth Claassen, Louise Colson, Jim Croft, Dennis DeHart, J. Casey Doyle, Rachael Eastman, Gerald Exline, Jim Gale, Dewey Garrett, Reinaldo Gil Zambrano, Stephen Glueckert, David Gottwald, Kelsey Grafton, Elaine Green, Lynne Haagensen, Brenna Helm, Tamara Helm, David Herbold, Lonnie Hutson, Delphine Keim, Jan Kirchhoff, Greg Kozack, Jill Kyong, John Larkin, Kristin LeVier, Elizabeth Lyons, Megan Mack, Robbie McClaran, Lauren McCleary, Brian Oglesbee, Bruce Park, Scott Plummer, Jennifer Rod, David Roon, Anra Rowley, Bridgette Schnider, Noah Schuerman, Alison Scott, Pat Siler, Steve Sinner, Nancy Stonington, Lara Swimmer, Jim Trivelpiece, Ellen Vieth, Peter Vincent, Bill Voxman, Dick Warwick, Chris Watts, Ernest Weiss, Nara Woodland, George Wray and Jaki Wright.