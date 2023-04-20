Seeking rest

It’s Sunday and I’ve just come from church. The homily today was about our need for bodily and spiritual rest. How we can nap or just close our eyes and breathe and that is right and good for us and all we touch. Yes, we heard nothing about God, Jesus or biblical readings. And that was fine with me.

Many years of Protestant upbringing never taught me to listen to my body, that just living is enough. Our Unitarian Universalist community here in Moscow manages to do it all, showing respect for this place, for this planet, and meanwhile granting the same respect to all its people, loving one another and all without reference to a higher being or sin or even, redemption, a word that, after a lifetime of studies, still seems irrelevant to me.