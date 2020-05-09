Universal basic income
Columnist Dale Courtney (April 15 and 29) and letter writer Robert Johnson (May 4) are shining helpful lights on COVID-19’s health and economic effects.
Theoretically, if you keep the curve lower than hospital capacity, then COVID-19 will kill the same number of people, whether you run the curve high, for a short time, or run the curve low, for a longer time. It’ll end when herd immunity is achieved.
There will be a lower chance of experiencing a second wave, if your population is already approaching herd immunity. Perhaps Sweden is right, to choose the faster road — I’ll be watching with interest, this fall.
COVID-19 is related to SARS, which did not come back the second year. Let’s hope. Meantime, perhaps America should open up. Because it is not “lives vs money.” It’s lives versus lives.
The sooner we reach herd immunity, the sooner we can visit our elders. Without the nurturing of human contact, their spirits will be turning grey and leaving their bodies. The longer it takes to reach herd immunity, the more time the virus has, for someone to relax, and start taking shortcuts in the safety protocols surrounding the at-risk.
Businesses are hurting. They are not more important than our lives. They support our lives. Payrolls mean food, shelter and medicine. Only the well-to-do can enjoy idleness.
We need a universal basic income. That’s what the bailout should have been. That’s how we support our essential workers, the ones who are at the checkstands, facing down the virus, every day — with low wages, and no medical insurance or retirement.
For the 50 percent who live paycheck to paycheck — and who haven’t had any paychecks for a month or two or three, we need an emergency sized first distribution of UBI. Now. Did I say, now? Now.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
The logic of wearing a mask
I find Curt Parsons’ recent letter (May 5) to be interesting for several reasons. He finishes his letter with these words, “... I will certainly grant that the chances of your being infected and infecting me are very, very small.” My question to him is, “Then why wear one?”
Secondly, if he would spend even a few minutes doing some serious research on masks, (like to the CDC’s website), he would learn several important things about them. First, unless the mask being worn is truly effective, like a medical-grade N-95 type, AND unless the user has been properly trained in installing and using it, the mask is largely ineffective at stopping the spread of a virus. They leak around the eyes and nose, and around the bottom of the mask. All home-made masks are almost totally ineffective for these reasons.
In addition, unless the home-made masks are properly washed, dried, and disinfected after every use, they are worse than useless since they trap a few of the viruses the user may be exhaling.
Then there is the matter of the danger of hypoxia, lack of enough oxygen, when improperly wearing and using even an effective mask. At last report, at least two employees of that “more expensive store” have fainted while wearing a mandated mask. I find it incredible that I often see drivers continuing to wear a mask while driving alone. The possible hypoxia issue makes this activity stupid and downright dangerous, not only to themselves but to everyone they meet on the road.
And those who are wearing a completely ineffective bandana, for heaven’s sake, you only look like a bank robber or a cattle rustler without the cowboy hat. I refuse to wear a mask unless I am forced to at a doctor’s office.
Kenneth Gordon
Moscow
We need to get economy going
The new coronavirus has definitely been a scourge on the whole world. I am now one of those in the higher risk category, age, health issues, including lung problems. I look back to when my wife and I were raising five children and it was tough going. Our children worked more than a majority of their peers and we still had a tough time. I can’t even imagine losing part or all of our income and surviving like families have to deal with during this time. I weep for them.
Those folks that have kept their income flow during this crisis should feel very, very blessed, but there are no guarantees. If this economy goes down the toilet, most all of us will go with it. I am aware of individuals in a good economy, who lost their retirements because companies went bankrupt or were badly managed or for other reasons. The fall of the stock market a decade ago caused a lot of people to lose a lot or all.
We have got to get the economy going. Thankfully, Whitman County has barely been affected by the virus, but curiously we haven’t been given the go-ahead to reopen businesses. That has to change now. Hopefully, all our businesses will reopen and thrive, but they will need to change the way they do business and they need to remember the vulnerable.
James Fry
Pullman
Name-calling reduces credibility
In response to the recent letter from Joe Long in the May 7 edition of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, when someone resorts to name-calling, the credibility of that person is greatly diminished. Perhaps he learned that by listening to the current president.
Dale Knowles
Moscow
Helping economy? Wear mask
So I’m thinking what can I do right now to help folks get back to work safely, even though I worry that it’s too soon. It’s happening. Anything I can do to help?
So I’ve decided to wear a mask whenever I go out in public, no matter where or when. The CDC says we should, and it will help reduce the spread of the virus. Not stop it or protect me perfectly. The available masks aren’t that good. But if I happen to be one of those folks who could be infected and not know it, it will protect other folks from my breathing, talking, coughing, sneezing and will work really well if I stay six feet back. And how can I know I’m not one of those unintentional spreaders?
So they’re scared if I’m not masked, the hard working grocery clerk, the other folks at the grocery store shopping, thinking about catching it or taking it back to a health compromised loved one at home. The fact is if we’re all masked and stay distanced, the transmission risk is quite low and more of us will be willing to come out of our caves.
I know that many, many folks believe the CDC and feel safer from me when I’m masked up. So even if I didn’t believe they did any good, I’d fake it and wear one.
Why not? Put on a bandana or one of those cheap blue things or whatever floats your boat. No big deal, and if more folks come out and feel safer and spend some bucks that they’d otherwise spend online with Amazon or not at all, we might be able to keep you on the job and get this train starting to move again.
Karen Swoope
Colfax