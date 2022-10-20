The party platforms

Letter writer John Wright (Oct. 14) accused Democratic Party candidates of hiding their party’s “extremist platform.” The one-page platform can easily be found at idahodems.org/resources and is anything but extremist. It was agreed upon overwhelmingly by delegates to the June 2022 Democratic National Convention and serves as a guide, not authoritative dogma, for Democratic candidates.

The Idaho Republican party, on the other hand, requires its candidates to sign a candidate disclosure statement supporting their party’s platform “as the standard by which my performance as a candidate and as an officeholder should be evaluated.”

