I cannot imagine the grief of those who loved the recently murdered University of Idaho students and what I am about to say should not in any way be interpreted to indicate I am dismissing that grief flippantly. Having served two years in Vietnam — and once being the notification officer to the next of kin of a young man killed in action over there — are my credentials on grief.
I understand the frustrations of the local community over the dearth of information coming from the law enforcement folks. I, too, wish we knew more of what they know. I have never served in law enforcement myself but I think I can imagine some of the reasons for the tight lips of those working the case.
It is safe to say that the perpetrator(s) are watching the news every bit as much as any of us. Every piece of information the investigators release to the public is useful information to the perp(s). It helps him (them) to assess how close law enforcement is on their trail and enables them to adjust their evasive moves accordingly.
For example: Release of the information that there were two other people in the building at the time of the crime enables the perp(s) to know that maybe they were not as undetected as they thought they were and they better start being a bit more careful in their hiding plans.
Well, why don’t the police release the name of those two who were in the building at the time of the crime? Law enforcement may have different reasons but my response is that by doing so, they may be endangering the safety of those two potential witnesses.
Information from the coroner that a large knife was used may prompt the perp(s) to take more deliberate steps to make sure that weapon is never found. The list goes on.
Law enforcement is under intense pressure to get to the bottom of this case and no one is putting more pressure on them than they on themselves. I encourage my fellow citizens to back off a bit, put your faith in the police that they will keep us all as well-informed as they can without compromising their investigation.
The studentsdeserve better
When does transparency become more important than privacy? In the aftermath of the horrible Moscow homicides, I found myself asking that very question.
On Oct. 28, University of Idaho law students received an email stating that the Menard Building was being locked down, allowing key card access only “out of an abundance of caution.” Students were never given a reason for the lockdown. Due to this lack of transparency, many students were fearful and reluctant about returning to class. Through online sources, students learned the reason for the lockdown; a law student, admitted after lying on his application, had been expelled from school and barred from campus. This student had a criminal past, verified by the Moscow Police Department
At minimum, his identity should have been made known to all students in case he was sighted on campus. However, the law school cited privacy issues over transparency and fact. When numerous student key cards failed to function, students held the door open for others, potentially allowing the expelled and barred person to enter the Menard Building because they were unaware of the serious reason for the lockdown.
On Nov. 14, the lockdown was lifted, officials explaining only that a “team of colleagues made a verification of necessary information.” Questions remain: Why was this student admitted to school to begin with? Why the secrecy regarding the reasons for a 2-week lockdown of the Menard Building? Why is the safety and emotional wellbeing of our students less important than protecting the privacy “rights” of an expelled student with an easily verifiable criminal past that is public record? Our students deserve better.