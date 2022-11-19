Put faith in police

I cannot imagine the grief of those who loved the recently murdered University of Idaho students and what I am about to say should not in any way be interpreted to indicate I am dismissing that grief flippantly. Having served two years in Vietnam — and once being the notification officer to the next of kin of a young man killed in action over there — are my credentials on grief.

I understand the frustrations of the local community over the dearth of information coming from the law enforcement folks. I, too, wish we knew more of what they know. I have never served in law enforcement myself but I think I can imagine some of the reasons for the tight lips of those working the case.

