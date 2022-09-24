Nelson’s work should continue

With his background in agriculture, industry, and education, Idaho State Senator David Nelson is well-equipped to serve all the citizens of District 6. David has worked tirelessly to improve our health-care system, our roads, and our access to broadband in rural areas. And he works in a bipartisan manner. He has served with the governor on the Idaho Behavioral Health Council and the Economic Rebound Advisory Committee.

I urge independents and Republicans as well as Democrats in District 6 to vote for David Nelson this November so that he may continue his good work.

