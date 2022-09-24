Nelson’s work should continue
With his background in agriculture, industry, and education, Idaho State Senator David Nelson is well-equipped to serve all the citizens of District 6. David has worked tirelessly to improve our health-care system, our roads, and our access to broadband in rural areas. And he works in a bipartisan manner. He has served with the governor on the Idaho Behavioral Health Council and the Economic Rebound Advisory Committee.
I urge independents and Republicans as well as Democrats in District 6 to vote for David Nelson this November so that he may continue his good work.
In the middle of the pandemic crisis, the Idaho Legislature passed a bill which would endanger and condemn wolves to genetic deterioration.
I wrote to each of my state legislators expressing strong feelings on that bill and on Idaho’s handling of wildlife issues.
The only one who bothered to answer was Senator David Nelson. There are many important reasons to reelect Nelson and Democrats in general, but I would support him if there were only one reason — that he cared enough about what I think to respond — (and it was not a form letter either).
Why doesn’t the city of Pullman set an example by conserving water? While many people have brown lawns in August and September, Cougar Square has lush green grass in an area that could easily be landscaped to be more aquifer friendly. These high-use water areas controlled by the city send the wrong message. Why are new developments allowed to have grass lawns? The easiest time to save water with aquifer friendly landscaping is when a property is being built. ... An unlikely role-model is Las Vegas, which has changed many regulations and removed “nonfunctional grass” to conserve water.