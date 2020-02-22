Let’s remove motivationfrom heroin sales force
“Thank you,” columnist Dale Courtney. But does he understand that he is making the case for legalizing drugs? In his column, “Mandatory gratuities hurt quality of service” (Jan. 22), Courtney illuminated the principle of profit incentive. I wonder if one day he might apply that principle to the market for heroin, for example.
At this time, the pharmacies are prohibited from competing with the mafia and the drug cartels, magically giving those market players a monopoly. We saw what happened to the price of an Epipen, when a merchant acquired a degree of monopoly power. We have given that kind of pricing power — that kind of incentive to sell — to the black market. “Incentives matter,” said Mr. Courtney. I agree.
Anyone who would like to reduce the amount of heroin sold, would do well to reduce the profit incentive. Put the stuff into a governmental, regulated, retail structure — staffed by state employees who don’t care if they sell anything or not — at prices below the black market’s cost of doing business. No advertising.
Anyone whose family has been damaged by heroin, should work to reduce the profit incentive. Mr. Courtney says, “Salespeople are paid relatively lower salaries, but make money from commissions. The more they hustle … the more money they make. A great salesperson would never choose a higher salary over (earning) commissions.”
The drug pusher gets no salary. She is 100 percent on commission. Let’s take heroin away from this highly motivated sales force, and give it to state employees who get no commission at all.
Anyone, like Mr. Courtney, who understands the power that money has to motivate people, should work to end drug prohibition, because of the monopoly pricing power that prohibition gives to the heroin sales force.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Banner day for criminalsin the United States
Tuesday was a banner day for criminals in the United States. Guys, you don’t have to worry about what you do any more. All that counts is who you know and whose side you’re on.
Of all the preposterous things our President has done in the last three years — from vastly expanding the national debt, juicing the economy to precook his reelection, to adding to the other big debt that future generations will have to account for, our carbon debt — the damage to our judicial system may be the hardest to fix. Confidence and reputation are priceless. If we all believe that our legal system is rigged, why should anyone follow the law?
All we have to do is walk right — like our Republican legislators, who nevertheless have some difficulties standing up straight. Do they rue the day they voted to empower the tearing down of our sacrosanct separation of powers? Now we have a president who is in charge of two and one-half of our three power centers. Why man, he doth bestride the narrow world like a colossus, and our petty courts walk under his huge legs and peep about to find themselves dishonourable graves.
Tim Kohler
Pullman
Taking the high roadmore and more difficult
Many Republicans say everyone is a liar, except them. If that is true, please explain Jesus Trump’s 15,000 lies. Please, find one truth Trump has uttered. Or anything he’s done to benefit anyone besides himself, corporations and elites. The “tax reform” measure awarded himself, corporations, big banks, all congressmen and elites everywhere a 42-percent tax cut. Mark Zuckerberg got a $10 billion reduction alone, maybe more. Compare this to what most taxpayers received — nearly nothing.
Jesus Trump offends everyone, including his base who have chosen to blind themselves and toss their education into the liar’s pot, joining the faux Supreme Court confirmation hearings/investigation and phony Senate impeachment proceedings.
Trump has created chaos across the country. His personal attorney general, Bill Barr, aka Roy Cohn (credit Joe Scarborough), believes the Constitution is too restrictive. It makes quality toilet paper, though. Ask any Congressional Republican.
And, we’re supposed to magically maintain civility?
Remember North Korea? In his delusion, Jesus Trump said he saved the world from nuclear war. In the meantime, building nukes is the UN’s continuing philosophy. Candidate J.T. promised to protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid in his version of “tax reform.” In fact, Jesus Trump doubled down in the newest proposal with even deeper cuts. Plus, he wants to starve poor people with his quality food assistance cuts.
Trump’s supporters intimate, “this is the new normal and if we don’t get our way then violence is the remedy.” Has civility become obsolete? That the loudest and angriest “conservatives” are suddenly righteous?
The ongoing civility conference wants me to take the high road to assuage my anger, an extremely difficult undertaking.
We are doomed unless we sanitize the liar’s pot and vote Jesus Trump out of existence.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Plenty questions stillto be answered about 5G
Judging by the recent spate of letters in this space on 5G, you’d think the only thing to discuss about it is whether it affects human health or not. That’s an important question, to be sure. But to become mired in debate about it is to be distracted from what we ought most to be attending to. 5G is coming to the Palouse, and Moscow and Pullman are in the midst of revising their zoning laws to be ready for it when it arrives.
5G requires the placement of antennas up and down our streets as well as the construction of new cell towers. How will the presence of so much infrastructure impact the aesthetics and character of our communities? How will it affect property values, especially if placed near our homes? What is its potential for becoming hazardous to public health and safety? What financial burdens could it impose on Moscow and Pullman if they fail to recoup the full amount of their administrative costs? And finally, what are the rules that govern the relationship between municipalities and wireless service providers?
What both cities need right now is for citizens to be both informed and involved. We can start by attending three events. First, a talk on legal aspects of the 5G rollout by professor Richard Seamon, University of Idaho College of Law, at noon on Feb. 26 at the 1912 Center in Moscow. Second, a 7:30 p.m. public hearing on 5G, also on Feb. 26, by the Pullman Planning Commission at the Pullman City Hall Council Chambers. Submit a written comment and voice your concerns. Third, Robert Olsen and Martin Pall, professors emeritus at Washington State University, will speak at the Wireless and 5G Forum, 4 p.m. Feb. 27, at Gonzaga University’s John J. Hemmingson Conference Center, 702 E. Desmet Ave., Spokane. The event is free and open to the public.
George Bedirian
Pullman