Lewiston businessman Scott Trotter officially announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Friday.
Trotter — who together with his wife, Tracy, owns Image Design Center — will face four-term incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo in the May 17 Republican primary.
“Idaho sets an example for America,” he said in a news release. “We are a safe place. We are a refuge. We are good people. We love our families and each other. We enjoy life, liberty and happiness. Let’s keep Idaho awesome. Let’s inspire the nation to follow Idaho’s example.”
Trotter hopes to encourage Congress to work on goals like balancing the federal budget, reducing the national debt, securing America’s borders and restoring American pride.
“Right now. I want to be a part of that now,” he said. “We the people of Idaho and America deserve nothing less.”
More about Trotter can be found online at scotttrotterforussenate.com.
Crapo recently announced he’s running for a fifth consecutive six-year term in the Senate. He previously served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and four terms in the Idaho Senate.
The only other Republican candidate in the race is Mike Little, a disabled veteran and former police officer from Weiser. Former U.S. Army officer Jeremy Gilbert also indicated he would run for the seat, but has reportedly suspended his campaign.
According to the Federal Elections Commission, neither Trotter, Little nor Gilbert have reported any campaign contributions. As of Sept. 30, Crapo’s campaign had $5.39 million cash on hand.