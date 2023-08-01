A new place for overnight passenger cruise boats to moor is anticipated to be completed at the Port of Lewiston in 2025.

American Cruise Lines plans to build one or more gangways at a site along the Clearwater River just downstream from Lewiston’s railroad bridge at an estimated cost of $1.6 million, said Scott Corbitt, general manager of the Port of Lewiston.

The gangways will be constructed on three circular concrete and rock structures driven multiple feet into the river bottom that have tie-ons for boats, which makes the work less expensive, Corbitt said.

