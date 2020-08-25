Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 20-year-old Lewiston man Sunday morning who allegedly struck a man with his vehicle and led deputies on a high-speed chase.
According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Joseph Rodriguez on Wawawai Road for suspicion of first-degree assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving under the influence.
Deputies initially were responding to a call of a possible suicidal person shortly after midnight Sunday in the area of Wawawai Road near the Port of Wilma.
On the way, deputies were advised that the person, Rodriguez, allegedly struck and dragged an individual with his vehicle during an altercation, sending the victim to the hospital.
The deputies located Rodriguez just west of the Port of Wilma. He allegedly refused to cooperate with law enforcement and, in the process of fleeing, attempted to hit one of the deputies.
Deputies pursued Rodriguez on Wawawai Road at speeds of 90 miles per hour for 5 miles before his car lost control and rolled over. The vehicle caught fire and the flames were immediately distinguished.
Rodriguez was later transported by ambulance to Tri-State Hospital in Clarkston and treated for minor injuries sustained during the crash. Once Rodriguez was released from the hospital, he was transported to Whitman County Jail.