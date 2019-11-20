A 48-year-old Lewiston man was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane following a vehicle accident Tuesday that also involved a 63-year-old Palouse man, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Kevin A. Acree, who was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, was traveling north on State Route 195 on Tuesday afternoon when he stopped to turn left onto Cache Creek Road, about 5 miles south of Rosalia. Acree’s vehicle was struck from behind by a 2005 Peterbilt truck, driven by Donald Huffman, the WSP release said.
Acree was taken to Sacred Heart. His condition was listed as satisfactory, according to a nursing supervisor.