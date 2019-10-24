A 21-year-old Lewiston man was airlifted to a Spokane hospital after being injured in a single-vehicle wreck 7 miles south of Dusty on State Route 127 on Wednesday afternoon.
Terran D. Peery was driving a 1998 Kenworth dump truck northbound around 2 p.m. when the vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder. Peery overcorrected and the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and rolled onto its passenger side, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
Peery was taken by ambulance to Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax, then airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to the news release.