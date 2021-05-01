GARFIELD — A 26-year-old Lewiston man led officers on a chase Friday evening that started in Garfield and ended near Palouse, where the man and his companion were arrested.
It was the fourth time Taylor Shell has led officers on a pursuit since January 2021, according to a Whitman County news release.
A Garfield Police Department officer recognized Shell from a recent booking photo and noticed he had several felony warrants in Washington and Idaho, the news release said. When the officer attempted to stop Shell, he started driving in a reckless manner, the news release said.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Palouse police and Pullman police participated in the pursuit.
Spike strips were successfully used, but Shell continued to drive for several miles on flat tires before eventually stopping south of Palouse. He was taken into custody without further incident, the news release said.
Cassidy Stadtmiller, a 23-year-old Lewiston woman, was a passenger in the vehicle, and she was arrested on a felony warrant out of Clarkston, the news release said.
The release also said deputies observed heroin and a large amount of used paraphernalia in the vehicle during the stop.
Shell, who is charged with felony eluding, is expected to have his first appearance in Whitman County Superior Court for felony eluding Monday.