Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson declared a local disaster emergency following the widespread flooding that occurred last Friday.
The declaration will activate the response and recovery aspects of all applicable local disaster emergency plans and enable aid and will remain in effect for seven days, according to a news release from the city that was distributed Wednesday. The amount of funding will be determined later as the damage is still being assessed, according to Carol Maurer, public information officer for the city.
The declaration was issued in response to the hazardous conditions resulting from the flooding caused by a thunderstorm, which dropped 0.64 inches of rain in 23 minutes, according to the National Weather Service of Spokane. Nez Perce County Chairman Don Beck also signed a disaster declaration in support of the city’s recovery from the flooding.
The flooding caused significant risk to the safety and is still causing ongoing recovery efforts from residents. Roads and infrastructure suffered substantial damage that caused road closures and affected transportation as well as large amounts of debris that flooded roads and drainage systems. The city is still assessing the severity of the damage to the infrastructure and identifying immediate needs.
“Numerous residential, commercial, and public properties, including critical infrastructure, have suffered significant damage or have been completely destroyed as a result of this devastating flooding,” the news release said. “Swift action is imperative to mitigate further losses and initiate the recovery process.”
Some areas of the city are still closed because of sinkholes including 11th Avenue between 21st Street and Juniper Drive and 13th Street between Idaho Street and Sixth Avenue.
Johnson also issued a disaster declaration when the High Reservoir ruptured in January.