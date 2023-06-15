Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson declared a local disaster emergency following the widespread flooding that occurred last Friday.

The declaration will activate the response and recovery aspects of all applicable local disaster emergency plans and enable aid and will remain in effect for seven days, according to a news release from the city that was distributed Wednesday. The amount of funding will be determined later as the damage is still being assessed, according to Carol Maurer, public information officer for the city.

The declaration was issued in response to the hazardous conditions resulting from the flooding caused by a thunderstorm, which dropped 0.64 inches of rain in 23 minutes, according to the National Weather Service of Spokane. Nez Perce County Chairman Don Beck also signed a disaster declaration in support of the city’s recovery from the flooding.